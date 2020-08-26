Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on August 26 hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Source: VNA)


 Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,213 VND per USD on August 26, up 2 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,909 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,517 VND/USD.

 The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 25.

Techcombank also kept both rates unchanged, at 23,068 VND/USD (buying) and 23,268 VND/USD (selling).

BIDV cut 5 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,085 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD. /.
VNA