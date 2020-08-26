Business Hotel sector’s long-term outlook remains positive: CBRE Though the second wave of COVID-19 dashed hopes for quick tourism recovery in 2020, real estate services firm CBRE Vietnam believed the industry’s long-term outlook remains positive.

Business UK businesses seek cooperation opportunities in Vietnam As many as 50 UK businesses joined an online meeting to get updates on socio-economic situation in Vietnam as well as developments in the Vietnam-UK relations, and seek opportunities to cooperate with Vietnamese partners in the future.

Business Deputy PM inspects runway upgrading at Noi Bai airport Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on August 25 required the project management and contractors to ensure the quality, progress and safety of a project on upgrading a runway of Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport.

Business Professional liability insurance revenue surges Professional liability insurance revenue, especially in the construction industry, surged strongly in the first half of this year, thanks to the rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) construction projects and strengthening inspections.