Reference exchange rate goes down
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,241 VND/USD on April 2. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,241 VND/USD on April 2, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,937 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,546 VND/USD.
The rates at commercial banks saw a slight fluctuation.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, down 10 VND from April 1.
BIDV cut the buying rate by 5 VND to 22,975 VND/USD and kept the selling rate unchanged at 23,175 VND/USD.
Vietinbank kept both rates unchanged at 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,175 VND/USD (selling)./.