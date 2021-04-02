Business Co-operative development assistance fund established A fund for co-operative development assistance will be established under a newly-issued decree issued by the government, given that co-operatives are playing an increasingly important role in Vietnam’s economy.

Business New interest rate level forecast in Q2 2021 After staying at a low level last year, deposit and lending interest rates will probably increase in the second quarter of this year as credit demand is high again when the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled and the economy rebounds further, according to experts.

Business Differences of Vietnam’s supply chain analysed The website Vietnam Briefing run by Dezan Shira & Associates on March 30 posted an article spotlighting Vietnam’s integration into the global value chains (GVCs) and the differences between the supply chain of Vietnam and those of other countries, as well as an overview of the country’s electronics sector.