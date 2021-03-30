Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on March 30
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,237 VND/USD on March 30, up 6 VND from previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,933 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,542 VND/USD.
The rates at commercial banks went down slightly.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the same time on March 29.
BIDV also cut both rates by 10 VND, with the buying rate listed at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD.
Vietinbank reduced both rates by 10 VND to 22,920 VND/USD (buying) and 23,170 VND/USD (selling)./.