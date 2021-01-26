Business Vietnam’s supporting industries receive push to develop further The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade is actively implementing a lot of supporting industry development programmes, given the great importance of supporting industries.

Business Vietnamese firms thrive despite divestment of foreign shareholders The increase in Vietnam's stock market has helped foreign shareholders implement their disinvestment plans in Vietnamese enterprises. However, these activities will not have a significant effect on companies' internal systems.

Business Demand for imported high-value seafood rises Vietnam’s imports of high-value seafood such as king crabs and lobsters are rising due to their falling prices, and are expected to rise even further during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival, experts have said.

Business Total of 205 traders allowed to export rice Up to 205 local traders nationwide were permitted to export rice as of January 18, following a list released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade.