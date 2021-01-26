Reference exchange rate revised down by 5 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,142 VND per USD on January 26, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,836 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,447 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw a slight decline.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both down by 5 VND from January 25.
BIDV also cut both rates by 5 VND, listing the rates at 22,970 VND/USD (buying) and 23,170 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank maintained the same rates as on January 25, at 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,172 VND/USD (selling)./.