Business Infographic FDI hits 2.02 bln USD in January Vietnam attracted more than US$2billion in FDI in January, 37.8 percent higher than in the same period in 2020, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam – Hungary trade hits record of 1 billion USD Bilateral trade between Vietnam and Hungary hit a historic record of more than 1 billion USD in 2020, reflecting the enhanced relationship between the two countries in recent years.

Business Tien Giang province expands high-tech rice cultivation The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang will spend more than 34.5 billion VND (1.5 million USD) to expand high-tech rice growing areas to 4,000ha this year as part of an expansion plan to 2025.

Business FPT earns 228.3 million USD in pre-tax profit last year FPT Corporation achieved pre-tax profit of 5.26 trillion VND (228.3 million USD) on revenues of 29.83 trillion (1.29 billion USD) last year, a year-on-year increase of 12.8 percent and 7.6 percent, mainly driven by the digital transformation, overseas IT services and telecom.