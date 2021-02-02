Reference exchange rate revised up 1 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on February 2. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on February 2, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,845 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,457 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,920 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,130 VND/USD, both down by 5 VND from February 1.
BIDV also cut both rates by 5 VND, listing at 22,945 VND/USD (buying) and 23,145 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank reduced both rates by 10 VND, listing at 22,888 VND/USD (buying) and 23,135 VND/USD (selling)./.