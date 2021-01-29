Reference exchange rate revised up 13 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on January 29, up 13 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on January 29, up 13 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,855 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,465 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,940 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,150 VND/USD, both unchanged from January 28.
BIDV cut both rates by 10 VND, listing at 22,960 VND/USD (buying) and 23,160 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank kept both rates unchanged, listing at 22,918 VND/USD (buying) and 23,165 VND/USD (selling)./.