Business Vietnam - emerging market that shone in a difficult year: MoneyWeek The UK’s MoneyWeek news website has run a story highlighting that Vietnam is one of the most promising markets of Asia in a long time thanks to the country’s success in COVID-19 control.

Business Ca Mau Gas-Power-Fertilizer Complex marks 10th anniversary The Ca Mau Gas-Power-Fertilizer Complex, invested by the PetroVietnam Camau Fertilizer Joint Stock Company (PVCFC) has recorded strong growth over the past decade and become the leading fertilizer hub of the country, heard a ceremony on March 16 to mark the 10th anniversary of the PVCFC.

Business Electronics helps HCM City become leading production centre Multinational electronic companies are making moves to increase investment and expand production, to help Ho Chi Minh City become a leading production hub.

Business EC reviews possible extension of steel safeguard measure The European Commission (EC) has announced the possible extension of safeguard measures applicable to imports of certain steel products, including some from Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.