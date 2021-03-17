Reference exchange rate stays unchanged hinh anh 1The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 17 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 17, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,900 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,509 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw a downward trend.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the previous day.

BIDV also adjusted both rates down by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD.

Similarly, the rates at Vietinbank were cut by 12 VND to 22,918 VND/USD (buying) and 23,168 VND/USD (selling)./.
VNA