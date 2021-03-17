Reference exchange rate stays unchanged
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 17, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,900 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,509 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw a downward trend.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the previous day.
BIDV also adjusted both rates down by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD.
Similarly, the rates at Vietinbank were cut by 12 VND to 22,918 VND/USD (buying) and 23,168 VND/USD (selling)./.