Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on March 15, up 17 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 12).



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,896 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,505 VND/USD.



The rates listed by commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,140 VND/USD, unchanged from March 12.



Similarly, Vietinbank kept both rates unchanged at 22,868 VND/USD (buying) and 23,168 VND/USD (selling).

BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, lising the buying rate at 22,965 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,165 VND/USD (selling).



During the week from March 8-12, the daily reference exchange rate mostly followed an upward trend before turning around on Friday. However, it ended the week still 2 VND lower than the rate on Monday (March 1). The rates at commercial banks ended the week higher than the rates at the week’s beginning./.