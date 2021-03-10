Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,203 VND per USD on March 10, up 3 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,902 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,508 VND/USD.



The rates listed by commercial banks stayed stable.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,140 VND/USD, unchanged from March 9.



Similarly, BIDV kept both rates unadjusted, listing the buying rate at 22,955 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,155 VND/USD.



Vietinbank maintained the buying rate at 22,910 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,150 VND/USD./.

VNA