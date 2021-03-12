

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,183 VND per USD on March 12, down 21 VND from the previous day. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,183 VND per USD on March 12, down 21 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,882 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,487 VND/USD.



The rates listed by commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,140 VND/USD, unchanged from March 11.



BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,955 VND/USD (buying) and 23,155 VND/USD (selling).



Similarly, Vietinbank kept both rates unchanged at 22,913 VND/USD (buying) and 23,153 VND/USD (selling).



During the week from March 8-12, the daily reference exchange rate mostly followed an upward trend before turning around on Friday. However, it ended the week still 2 VND lower than the rate on Monday (March 1). The rates at commercial banks ended the week higher than the rates at the week’s beginning./.