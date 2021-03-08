Business PetroVietnam maintainsgood operation in first two months The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has maintained its good production and business, with many targets overfulfilled, during the first two months of this year.

Business RCEP smooths way for Vietnam to join global supply chains The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement has enabled Vietnam to be connected better with global supply chains compared with other new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs), an official has said.

Business Agricultural cooperatives benefit hugely from investment in technology: experts Many agricultural cooperatives have achieved high safety standards and quality in recent years thanks to their increasing adoption of technology, enabling them to achieve sustainability and improve farmers’ incomes.