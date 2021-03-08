Reference exchange rate up 19 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,185 VND per USD on March 8, up 19 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 5).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,879 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,490 VND/USD.
The rates listed by commercial banks rose.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,915 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,125 VND/USD, both up 15 VND from March 5.
BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,130 VND/USD.
Vietinbank adjusted both rates up 10 VND to 22,893 VND/USD (buying) and 23,133 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from March 1-5, the daily reference exchange rate mostly followed an upward trend except for March 4. It ended the week up 21 VND from the rate on Monday (March 1)./.