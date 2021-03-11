Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on March 11
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 11. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 11, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,903 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,509 VND/USD.
The rates listed by major commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:10 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,140 VND/USD, unchanged from March 10.
Similarly, BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,955 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,155 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank added 3 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,913 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,153 VND/USD./.