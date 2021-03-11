Business Bac Giang province to raise contribution of hi-tech agriculture The northern province of Bac Giang is to raise the contribution made by hi-tech agriculture in agricultural production value by 30 percent by 2030, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Experts suggest raising proportion of offshore wind power in new power plan Vietnam needs to increase the proportion of wind power, especially offshore wind power, in the total power capacity targeted in the National Power Development Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045 (Power Development Plan VIII), so as to attract more foreign investors in the field, according to businesses and experts.

Business Prime Minister approves mobile money pilot project Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a mobile money pilot project that will pave the way for payments of a limited value to be conducted using telecommunications accounts.

Business Radical changes needed for local retailers to thrive: Insiders Catching up with new retail trends to bring a new shopping experience to customers will help Vietnamese retailers seize the lion’s share of the market, especially after a number of foreign players have shut up their shops, according to insiders.