Reference exchange rate unchanged on April 22
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,123 VND/USD on April 22, unchanged from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,123 VND/USD on April 22, unchanged from the previous day. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,123 VND/USD on April 22, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,816 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,429 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated in different directions.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,790 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,100 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from April 21.
Meanwhile, BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,825 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,105 VND/USD.
During the week from April 18-22, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend and ended the week up 16 VND from the rate on Monday./.