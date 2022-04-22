Business Infographic Vietnam’s overseas investment reaches 211.5 million USD According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), the sharp increase was largely attributed to extra investment from Vietnam injected into overseas projects.

Business Vietnam, Laos step up cooperation in state audit The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) cooperated with its Lao counterpart to hold a workshop to exchange practices in building the public audit system via video teleconference on April 21.

Videos Vietnam, Thailand discuss ways for promoting bilateral trade Vietnam and Thailand held the fourth meeting of their Joint Trade Committee in Bangkok on April 20, working out orientations, measures, and action plans to soon raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD.

Business Petrol prices up nearly 700 VND per litre after latest adjustment The retail prices of oil and petrol were adjusted up starting from 3pm on April 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.