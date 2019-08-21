Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,120 VND per USD on August 21, unchanged from the previous day (August 20).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,813 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,426 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to decrease slightly.At 8:15 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,141 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,261 VND/USD, both down 3 VND from August 20.Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept the rates unchanged at 23,145 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).Techcombank reduced both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,131 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,271 VND/USD.-VNA