Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on June 30
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,110 VND/USD on June 30, up 11 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,803 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,416 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks saw increases.
At 8:35am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,095 VND/USD (buying) and 23,405 VND/USD (selling), both up 5 VND from June 29.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 10 VND from the end of the previous session, listing the buying rate at 23,130 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,410 VND/USD./.