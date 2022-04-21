Business Forum calls for OV entrepreneurs’ help with promoting Vietnamese goods, brands The Vietnam National Brand Week 2022 kicked off in Hanoi on April 20 with a forum held to call for overseas Vietnamese (OV) entrepreneurs’ support for promoting Vietnamese goods and brands.

