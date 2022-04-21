Reference exchange rate up 16 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,123 VND/USD on April 21, up 16 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,123 VND/USD on April 21. (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,816 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,429 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks all decreased.
At 8:25 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,825 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,105 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the closing-hour rates on April 20.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from the closing-hour rates on the previous day, listing the buying rate at 22,795 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,105 VND/USD./.