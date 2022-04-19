Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,112 VND/USD on April 19, up 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,805 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,418 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw increases.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,760 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,070 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from April 19.

BIDV also added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,785 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,065 VND/USD./.