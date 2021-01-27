Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on January 27, up 2 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on January 27, up 2 VND from the previous day. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on January 27, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,838 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,449 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,172 VND/USD, both unchanged from January 26.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,970 VND/USD (buying) and 23,170 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank adjusted down both rates by 2 VND to 22,923 VND/USD (buying) and 23,170 VND/USD (selling)./.