Business More flights take off in Vietnam for Tet holiday season National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will increase the number of flights for the fourth time to 108 with 20,000 seats in the January 16-30 period to meet skyrocketing demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Business Airlines ready to capitalise on rising travel demand as China reopens borders Vietnam’s aviation industry is forecast to have a busy year ahead as China reopens its borders which had been shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.