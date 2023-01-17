Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,603 VND/USD on January 17, up 2 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,603 VND/USD on January 17, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,783 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,422 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates decreased.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,280 VND/USD, up 20 VND, and the selling rate at 23,600 VND/USD, down 10 VND from the end of January 16.
BIDV reduced both rates by 10 VND to 23,280 VND/USD (buying) and 23,580 VND/USD (selling)./.