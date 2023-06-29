Reference exchange rate up 23 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,783 VND/USD on June 29, up 23 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,783 VND/USD on June 29. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,783 VND/USD on June 29, up 23 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,971 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,595 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,360 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,730 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the end of June 28.
Meanwhile, BIDV added 22 VND to both, listing at 23,410 VND/USD (buying) and 23,710 VND/USD (selling)./.