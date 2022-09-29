Reference exchange rate up 25 VND on September 29
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,371 VND/USD on September 29, up 25 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,071 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,671 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks increased.
At 8:40am, Vietcombank raised both rates by 15 VND to 23,580 VND/USD (buying) and 23,890 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,625 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,905 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the end of September 28./.