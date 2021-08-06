Business Infographic Development plan for Vietnam's e-commerce in 2021-2025 period The national plan on e-commerce development in the 2021-2025 period is integrated with current Vietnamese strategies and policies on participating in the Fourth Industrial Revolution toward developing a digital economy and promoting national digital transformation.

Business Binh Duong village brings craft products to the world Phu Long traditional craft village in the southern province of Binh Duong specialises in producing high-quality mortars, pestles and chopping boards for more than half a century. The village’s products are not only famous in the domestic market but also well-known in many foreign countries such as the US, France, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Business Action programme of Vietnam, Netherlands Business Platform for Mekong Delta signed Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)'s Branch in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Phuong Lam and Netherlands Ambassador Elsbeth Akkerman have signed an Action Programme of the Vietnam-Netherlands Business Platform for the Mekong River Delta.