Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on August 6
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND per USD on August 6, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,863 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,471 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,810 VND/USD (buying) and 23,040 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from August 5.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,840 VND/USD (buying) and 23,040 VND/USD (selling)./.