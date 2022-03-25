Business Quy Nhon to become leading destination in Asia Measures to turn Quy Nhon city in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh into a leading tourism destination in Asia were discussed at a workshop organised by Vietnam Real Estate E-Magazine (Reatimes) and Vietnam Institute of Real Estate Research (VIRES) on March 24.

Business Prime Minister requires SOEs to play leading role in economy State-owned enterprises (SOEs) should play a pioneering role in reform, renovation and science-technology development, and demonstrate their leading role of the economy, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said.

Business Vietnam looks to cooperate with UK in renewable energy, sustainable development The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) is ready to cooperate with the British Chamber of Commerce (Britcham) in supporting enterprises, especially those engaged in renewable energy and sustainable development to limit waste and environmental pollution, VCCI Chairman Pham Tan Cong said.

Business Binh Duong calls for investment from German investors Binh Duong province introduced the investment and business opportunities in the southern industrial hub to German investors during a conference on March 24.