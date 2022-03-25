Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on March 25
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on March 25, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,845 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,456 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to drop.
At 8:31 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,700 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,010 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the closing-hour rates on March 24.
BIDV also reduced both rates by 5 VND to 22,730 VND/USD (buying) and 23,010 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from March 21-25, the reference exchange rate followed an upward trend on most days except for Tuesday. It ended the week up 5 VND./.