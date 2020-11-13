Business Plan to power up energy sector Providing a sufficient source of energy to facilitate Vietnam’s industrialisation and modernisation while also ensuring national energy security remained a challenge as Vietnam and the region are importing more and more energy.

Business Japanese firm invests in big energy project in Khanh Hoa Japanese firm J-Power is taking necessary procedures for the investment of a nearly 3.2 billion USD Van Phong Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Power Plant project in Van Phong Economic Zone in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.

Business Bamboo Airways licensed to fly directly to US New carrier Bamboo Airways has been licensed by the US Department of Transportation to carry passengers and cargo between Vietnam and the US.

Business Overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs helpful in promoting exports to US: teleconference Capitalising on the network of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the US is among effective ways to promote the export of Vietnamese goods, including agricultural products, to this major market, heard a teleconference on November 12.