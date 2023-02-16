Reference exchange rate up 5 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,636 VND/USD on February 16, up 5 VND from the previous day.
State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate at 23,636 VND/USD on February 16 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,636 VND/USD on February 16, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,817 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,455 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks all increased.
At 8:45 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,420 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,790 VND/USD, both up 15 VND from the end of February 15.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 20 VND, listing at 23,470 VND/USD (buying) and 23,770 VND/USD (selling)./.