Business Stronger FDI waves expected into Vietnam Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to Vietnam are slowing down but promising moves are showing that waves of FDI to the country will be stronger in the coming time, said Chief Representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Hanoi Nakajima Takeo.

Business Korean firms interested in investing in Long An Authorities of Long An southern province held a working session with a delegation from Yangsan city, Gyeongsangnam-do province of the Republic of Korea led by Mayor of Yangsan city Na Dong-yeon on February 15.

Business RoK firms learn about Ha Nam’s investment environment A working delegation from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Seongbuk district, Seoul city of the Republic of Korea (RoK), visited and held a session with People’s Committee of northern Ha Nam province to learn about its investment environment.