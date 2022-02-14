Business Hai Duong to host first-ever carrot harvest festival The northern province of Hai Duong will organise its first-ever carrot harvest festival in Duc Chinh commune of Cam Giang district on February 15, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Quan said.

Business Vietnam’s aviation ready to fully recover international flights The Vietnamese aviation industry is currently ready in all aspects to operate the entire international flight network like before the COVID-19 outbreak, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has told Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan.