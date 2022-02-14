Reference exchange rate up 6 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,096 VND/USD on February 14, up 6 VND from the rate on the last working day of the previous week (February 11).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,789 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,403 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks rose.
At 8:40am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,510 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,820 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from February 11.
BIDV raised the buying rate by 20 VND to 22,550 VND/USD and the selling rate by 15 VND to 22,830 VND/USD.
During the week from February 7-11, the daily reference exchange rate was down on Monday but then followed an upward trend in the next three days before turning around to drop on Friday. It ended the week up 9 VND compared to the beginning of the week./