Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on November 14
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,145 VND per USD on November 14, up 6 VND from the previous day (November 13).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,145 VND per USD on November 14, up 6 VND from the previous day (November 13).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,839 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,451 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both unchanged from the same time on November 13.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
Similarly, Techcombank listed both rates at the same levels as on November 13, at 23,132 VND/USD (buying) and 23,272 VND/USD (selling)./.