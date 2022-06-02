Reference exchange rate up 6 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,066 VND/USD on June 2, up 6 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,066 VND/USD on June 2, up 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,757 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,374 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:27 am, BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the closing-hour rates on June 1, listing at 23,060 VND/USD (buying) and 23,340 VND/USD (selling)
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,030 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,340 VND/USD, both unchanged from the rates at the end of June 1./.