Business Petrol prices up over 900 VND per litre The retail prices of oil and petrol continued to rise from June 1 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Finance.

Business Fishery export declines in May Vietnam’s fishery export hit 1 billion USD in May, up 27 percent year-on-year but down from the 1.1 billion USD recorded in the previous month, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) reported.

Business Dong Nai province posts trade surplus of 2.9 billion USD in Jan-May period The southern province of Dong Nai recorded a trade surplus of nearly 2.9 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, the highest figure over the past two years, according to the provincial Office of Statistics.

Business Joint efforts made to evaluate EVFTA implementation The European Union (EU) is striving to support the Vietnamese government to fully materialise the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) through the ASEAN Regional Integration Support – Vietnam Trade-Related Assistance (ARISE+ Vietnam).