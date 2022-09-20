Business Infographic First approved batch of Vietnamese durians en route to China The first batch of six containers of Vietnamese durian from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak that have passed stringent safety guidelines began its journey to China on September 17.

Business Mixed opinions over proposal for limited-term apartment ownership Mixed opinions have arisen around the Ministry of Construction’s proposal of setting limited terms for apartment ownership, which were repeated in the latest draft amendments to the Law on Housing.

Business Vietnam seen as a rare economic bright spot amid global uncertainties: Bangkok Post Amid global concern over inflation and rising interest rates, Vietnam has emerged as a rare economic bright spot, boasting healthy GDP growth and an array of opportunities, according to a story published by Thailand-based Bangkok Post on September 19.