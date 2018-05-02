Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference exchange rate at 22,548 VND/USD on May 2, up 9 VND from the rate on the last day before the four-day holiday from April 28 to May 1.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,241 VND/USD and the floor rate 21,797 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at major commercial banks saw light fluctuations compared to April 27.Vietcombank raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,735 VND/USD (buying) and 22,805 VND/USD (selling).Meanwhile, the rates at BIDV were down 5 VND, standing at 22,730 VND/USD (buying) and 22,800 VND/USD.Vietinbank cut both rates by 6 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,726 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,796 VND/USD. -VNA