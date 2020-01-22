Business Liquefied natural gas-fired power plant to be built in Bac Lieu The People’s Committee of Bac Lieu province on January 21 granted an investment decision to Singapore’s Delta Offshore Energy Pte.Ltd (DOE) to build a 3,200MW liquefied natural gas-fired power plant.

Business Techcombank reports pre-tax profit of over 554 million USD The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) earned pre-tax profit of over 12.83 trillion VND (554.7 million USD) and revenue of 21.1 trillion VND (910.38 million USD), marking increases of 31.5 percent and 24.7 percent year on year, respectively.

Business Recommendations for EU-Vietnam FTA, IPA adopted The European Parliament (EP)’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) adopted recommendations for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) in Brussels on January 21.