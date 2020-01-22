Reference exchange rate up strongly before long Tet holiday
Transactions at Vietcombank (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,170 VND/USD on January 22, up 12 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,865 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,475 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday will start on January 23.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of January 21.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 3 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,094 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,234 VND/USD.
At the beginning of this week, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down but then up on the following days. The rates at commercial banks fluctuated slightly but not changed much before the Tet holiday, which will last through January 29./.