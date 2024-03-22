Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – As part of efforts to increase the attractiveness of destinations in Ho Chi Minh City, many travel businesses have brought regional specialties to local tourist destinations to serve visitors.



The Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture, Delicacies Festival 2024 will be held from March 28-31 at Van Thanh Tourist Area in Binh Thanh district, Ho Chi Minh City). This is the third consecutive time Saigontourist Travel Service Company has coordinated with several units to organise the event.



The festival will introduce over 400 delicious dishes from three regions of Vietnam, craft villages, folk games, and feature cultural exchange and traditional art performance programmes, and tourism promotion activities.



The festival is a convergence of culinary elites performed and served by representatives of famous culinary brands from 4-5 star hotels, resorts, and restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City and many localities across the country.



It is expected to see the participation of partners of Saigontourist Group including Vietnam Airlines and Saigon Trading Group.



Chairman of Saigontourist Pham Huy Binh said, besides the goal of stimulating domestic tourism, diversifying tourism products and promoting Vietnamese culinary culture, the festival is also oriented to become an international event.



The third edition of the culinary festival will add interactive activities for visitors such as voting for the most popular delicacies at the festival, learning how to make traditional cakes with artisans, interactive traditional arts and other attractive activities./.