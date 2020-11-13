Videos ASEAN bolsters cooperation with partners Four related summits took place on November 12 within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

Videos Hanoi listed among world’s best 10 cities for cycling enthusiasts Hanoi has been listed among the top 10 destinations for cycling enthusiasts in the world, according to MapQuest, an American free online web mapping service.

Videos Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at year’s end Although the market has not fully recovered, footwear and handbags export turnover is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year during the year-end shopping rush in European and American countries.

Videos Gov’t and people work together to achieve growth target Vietnam very much focused on achieving the twin targets of fighting COVID-19 and maintaining economic growth in the first nine months of 2020. Its efforts paid off, with nine-month GDP growth standing at 2.12%. Though the lowest rate Vietnam has posted for a decade, it nonetheless compares favourably to the economic woes the pandemic has inflicted upon many countries worldwide.