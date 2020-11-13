Business Conference explores trade, investment chances for Mekong Delta, Taiwanese firms A business matching conference was held in Can Tho city recently to boost trade and investment links between the Mekong Delta and China’s Taiwan.

Business New decree to prevent transfer pricing, limit thin capitalisation The Government’s recently-issued Decree 132/2020/ND-CP would help prevent transfer pricing and limit thin capitalisation to develop a healthy investment market, Deputy Director of the General Department of Taxation Dang Ngoc Minh said.