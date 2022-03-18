Business Work on Vientiane-Vung Ang railway expected to start in November Construction of a railway linking Vientiane with the Vung Ang seaport in Vietnam’s central Ha Tinh province is expected to begin in November, the Vientiane Times reported, quoting an investor involved in the project. ​

Business Vietnam, China localities discuss ways to early resume customs clearance for goods Delegations from Mong Cai city in the northern border province of Quang Ninh and China’s Dongxing city engaged in an online talk on March 17 to discuss issues related to customs clearance for goods at their border gates.

Business Renewable energy offers investment opportunities in Vietnam Vietnam’s target of raising renewable electricity to 45 percent of the national power generation capacity by 2030 and the need for investment worth up to 14 billion USD towards this goal have created substantial opportunities for both domestic and foreign firms.