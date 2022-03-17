Business Vietnam taxes tech giants 43.7 mln USD annually Vietnam has taxed global tech companies like Google, Facebook and Microsoft an average of over 1 trillion VND (43.71 million USD) annually for their cross-border goods and services between 2018 and 2021, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc told legislators on March 16.

Business Vietnamese, Indonesian firms announce joint venture partnership The Gioi Di Dong JSC, a subsidiary of Mobile World Investment Corporation in Vietnam, has announced its cooperation with PT Erafone Artha Retailindo under Indonesia’s Erajaya Group to establish the joint venture PT Era Blue Elektronic (Era Blue).

Business Thailand interested in transport cooperation with Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh had a meeting on March 16 with Thai Minister of Construction Saksayam Chidchob who affirmed that Thailand is interested in strengthening transport cooperation with Vietnam.

Business Workshop seeks consultation on priorities in national export strategy The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC), held a virtual workshop to seek consultation on priority sectors and areas in developing the national export strategy on March 16.