Addressing a conference in the south central province of Binh Dinh that reviewed emulation movements in the central coastal and Central Highlands regions, the leader, who is also First Vice Chairwoman of the Central Council for Emulation and Rewards, said rewards must be given to the right person, at the right time, to create a pervasive effect in society.



As the localities all have advantages in socio-economic development and hold strategic positions in defence and security, they need to strive to create breakthroughs in socio-economic development and ensure national defence and security by making the most of their potential and advantages, and cooperate with and complement each other to create general strength for the whole region, she requested.



Last year, economic growth rates of many localities in the region reached or exceeded the set targets, investment in construction produced effective results, industrial production values increased, and the investment environment continued to improve. Social welfare was ensured, and political security in the localities remained stable as well.

The localities have responded warmly to emulation movements launched by the Prime Minister and created campaigns of their own, through which many exemplary models and practices as well as individuals have been discovered and rewarded.



At the event, leaders of Central Highlands and central coastal localities signed a mutual agreement on emulation for 2024 with the witness of the Acting President./.





VNA