Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has recently signed a decision to supply rice from the national reserves to the provinces of Binh Phuoc, Ha Giang, Quang Ngai, Quang Tri, Bac Lieu, Dak Lak and Gia Lai for the upcoming Lunar New Year festival and between-crop period.



Accordingly, nearly 6.3 million tonnes of rice will be earmarked for the above localities for Tet while more than 591,000 tonnes will be provided for Gia Lai during between-crop period.



The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to bear responsible for related information and data reported.



The People’s Committees of the localities are in charge of making correct reports and allocating the aid in a timely manner in line with regulations, according to the decision./.