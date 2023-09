Business Infographic Vietnam ranks 2nd in attracting FDI in renewable energy Vietnam attracted foreign direct investment of 106.8 billion USD into its renewable energy sector during the 2015-2022 period, ranking it 2nd among developing economies around the world.

Business Infographic Fruit and vegetable exports continue to flourish, up 57.5% In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam earned 3.45 billion USD from exporting vegetables and fruits, up 57.5% year-on-year and exceeding last year’s export turnover of 3.16 billion USD.

Business Infographic Five items post export value of over 10 billion USD In the first eight months of this year, five export items of Vietnam posted a turnover of more than 10 billion USD, accounting for 58.4% of Vietnam’s total.