Business Infographic CPI in February up 1.52 percent Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February was up 1.52% over the previous month and 0.7 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business MoIT decides to impose self-defence measures on imported fertilisers The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to impose self-defence measures on imported DAP and MAP fertilisers after a comprehensive review of their impact on the Vietnamese market in line with the law.

Business Vietjet offering special promotion to celebrate International Women’s Day Vietjet is offering a special promotion for four golden days from March 5 to March 8 to fly high quality throughout Vietnam with tickets priced from only 0 VND to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8),

Business US market offers great potential for Vietnamese craft, wood firms The US market of handicrafts and woodwork products is predicted to grow well and offer extensive room for Vietnamese firms to increase their share in it, heard an online conference held on March 5.