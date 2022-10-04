Business Tra Vinh, Ben Tre develop sea-based economy Focusing all resources on developing the maritime economy holds great significance and is also the fastest way for the Mekong Delta provinces of Tra Vinh and Ben Tre to become rich and strong sea-based localities.

Business Planting area codes key for Vietnam's farm produce exports The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is promoting the granting and management of planting area codes to meet traceability regulations for import and export goods on the world market.

Business Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on October 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,423 VND/USD on October 4, up 11 VND from the previous day.