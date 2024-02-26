Business Exports of wood, wooden furniture see strong recovery Despite daunting challenges, Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden furniture have shown signs of recovery since the end of 2023, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)’s Ho Chi Minh City Branch Tran Ngoc Liem said on February 26.

Business Resort real estate market shows positive signs The resort real estate market is recording positive signs as demand, in both domestic and international tourist markets, is gradually recovering at a stable pace, thereby helping strengthen trust in the industry, according to Mauro Gasparotti, Director of Savills Hotels.

Business High logistics costs a headache to Vietnam’s agricultural export Logistics costs have been a headache to the Vietnamese agricultural sector as they account for a lion share in the price of agricultural products.

Business Overnight interbank rate hits nine-month record high Overnight interest rate in the interbank market has surged to more than 4%, the highest level in the past nine months, data from the State Bank of Vietnam showed.