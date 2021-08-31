RoK city to launch special publication in Vietnamese language
A special publication in Vietnamese language will be launched in Busan city of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on September 1, authorities of the city announced on August 31.
It is part of projects carried out after the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit in 2019, which aims to bolster exchanges with ASEAN members and update information on Busan for foreigners living in the city.
Vietnam is among ASEAN nations with the most dynamic relations with Busan in terms of economy, culture, tourism and health care. Vietnamese people represent the largest group of foreigners in the RoK city.
Ho Chi Minh City set up sister-city relations with Busan in November 1995.
The special publication features information on history and exchanges between Vietnam and Busan, the RoK city’s policies and agencies that assist foreigners, as well as stories of Vietnamese students in the city, and more.
It will be distributed to organisations and agencies supporting foreigners and tourism, and Vietnamese language departments at RoK universities.
In addition, readers can access the publication in the form of an ebook on book.busan.go.kr./.