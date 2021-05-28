Business Binh Duong rolls out red carpet for Italian investments The southern province of Binh Duong welcomes Italian enterprises to study business opportunities and land investment in the locality, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung has said.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,135 VND per USD on May 28, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Many entrepreneurs leave then rejoin market While many firms have been shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty have also been established, aiming to become part of the 'new normal' business environment.