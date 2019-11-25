ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN Banking Conference in Cambodia A Vietnamese delegation, led by Nguyen Toan Thang, General Secretary of the Vietnam Banking Association, is attending the 22nd ASEAN Banking Conference that kicked off in the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh on November 25.

World Six terrorists killed in two-day clashes in southern Philippines At least six suspected terrorists were killed in two days of fighting between the Philippine troops and Abu Sayyaf militant group over the weekend in the Southern city of Sulu, said the Philippine military on November 25.

World Malaysia: fire breaks out at illegal dumpsite A fire broke out at an illegal dumpsite containing 270 drums of chemicals in Kuala Selangor, Malaysia’s Selangor state on early November 25.

World RoK President calls for stronger RoK-ASEAN cultural cooperation President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in has called for stronger cultural cooperation between the RoK and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), saying that the field is one of the most promising sectors of growth.