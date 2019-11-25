RoK ready for ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit
Agencies under the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been focusing on preparing for the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit, said Chairman of the Korean Presidential Committee on New Southern Policy Joo Hyung-chul.
Chairman of the Korean Presidential Committee on New Southern Policy Joo Hyung-chul (Source: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – Agencies under the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been focusing on preparing for the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit, said Chairman of the Korean Presidential Committee on New Southern Policy Joo Hyung-chul.
The ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit will take place in the southern port city of Busan on November 25 and 26, and the first Mekong-RoK Summit will be held a day later.
In recent months, the RoK has actively prepared for the summits, which are considered the biggest diplomatic events since President Moon Jae-in took office in 2017.
The Korean government has established the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit Organizing Committee, involving many ministries and sectors which are responsible for work related to building the agenda for the summits, organising sidelines activities and logistics, and ensuring security.
According to Joo, about 30-40 events will be taking place this week.
Park So-yeon, who is in charge of the reception, said ensuring security for delegates at the summits and anti-terrorism measures have been carried out with the collaboration of the RoK and ASEAN countries.
Korean people have expressed their belief that relations between the ASEAN and the RoK will flourish on the basis of good results achieved by the two sides over the last 30 years.
They hope for stronger ties between their country and ASEAN in cultural cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and collaboration in other fields./.