Delegates at the launching ceremony of Da Nang - Cheongju air route. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Aero K, an airline of the Republic of Korea, and Da Nang city’s Tourism Department on February 5 evening held a ceremony to launch a new route connecting the RoK’s Cheongju to the central city of Vietnam.



According to the Korean carrier, Da Nang is the first city in Vietnam that Aero K has chosen to operate regular flights from Cheongju to Da Nang with a frequency of one flight every day. The first flight is scheduled to depart from Cheongju at 10:05 pm on February 5 and land in Da Nang at 00:45 am the next day. The return trip departs from Da Nang at 2:15 am on the same day.



Deputy Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre Mai Thi Thanh Hai said that Aero K’s flights from Cheongju - Da Nang and vice versa will offer opportunities and choices for travellers of the two countries in general and two localities in particularly, especially during the coming Lunar New Year 2024.



Besides the launch ceremony, the city’s tourism department and the Korean airline are joining hands in holding a welcome ceremony for 170 passengers onboard the first Aero K flight from Cheongju to Da Nang.



The RoK is the leading international market for Da Nang tourism. There are 23 - 25 flights from major Korean cities such as Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Muan, and Cheongju, or more than 50% of the total number of international flights to Da Nang a day.



According to Da Nang International Airport, during the Lunar New Year 2024 lasting from February 8 to 14, about 894 flights are expected to arrive in Da Nang, an increase of 16% over the same period last year.



During the period, the city expects to welcome nearly 362,000 visitors, including 172,000 foreigners, up 23% from the same period last year./.