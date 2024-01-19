Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in New York in September 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Budapest (VNA) – The Romanian press on January 19 highlighted the upcoming official visit to Romania by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Graiul Maramuresului newspaper, in an article by Pavel Suian, underlined the geographical location of Vietnam and explored the enduring relations cultivated by the two nations over the past decades.

Suian reflected on Vietnam's remarkable economic development over the last four decades, achieving a consistent growth rate of 6-7%, and even 8% in recent years. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the country has achieved notable milestones and is now a member of various multilateral organisations and forums.

The article emphasised Vietnam's commitment to expanding cooperation globally and promoting integration across all sectors. Currently, the Vietnamese Government is ambitiously striving for the country to be among the pioneers in the fourth industrial revolution.

To leverage new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Vietnamese Government has made a series of decisions to improve the quality of general education, establish research and technology institutes, encourage the use of new AI technologies, modernise businesses through AI adoption, and invest in technology research, he wrote.

Meanwhile, the daily Adevarul also published an article saying that the official welcome ceremony for PM Chinh and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will be held on January 22 at Victoria Palace, where the Vietnamese leader will also hold talks with his Romanian counterpart Marcel Ciolacu.

It cited the Government’s spokesman Mihai Constantin as saying that several documents are expected to be signed during the visit.

Additionally, a bilateral economic forum will be organised, during which the two countries will propose the signing of a draft Memorandum of Understanding to enhance business cooperation and identify economic areas of interest between the Romanian Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism and the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade./.