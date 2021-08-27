Business SBV issues new decision on interest rates of required reserve deposits The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a Decision 1349/QD-NHNN on interest rates applicable to reserve requirement deposits and excess reserves of credit institutions and foreign banks’ branches in the SBV.

Hanoi flexibly maintains production amid COVID-19 To maintain business operations amid social distancing order caused by the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to pool the drastic involvement of local authorities, especially flexibly adopting plans to both fight the pandemic and prevent production disruption.

Webinar reviews one-year implementation of EVFTA A webinar reviewing the one-year implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) was jointly held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on August 27.

Vietnam looks to expand cooperation with Hong Kong The Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong (China) will give priority to promoting investment and tourism ties between Vietnam and the region after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control, with the aim of fully tapping cooperation potential between the two sides in the time to come, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.