World ASEAN-UN comprehensive partnership grows stronger than ever: UN Chief The comprehensive partnership between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations (UN) has been growing stronger than ever in recent years, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the 11th ASEAN-Summit held online on November 15.

World Thai PM stresses three priority aspects in ASEAN+3 cooperation Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has highlighted the necessity to beef up cooperation in public health security, sustainable economic security and enhanced connectivity while addressing the 23rd ASEAN Plus Three Summit.

ASEAN Indonesia urges EAS to continue building “strategic trust” Indonesian President Joko Widodo sent a clear message that as a leader-level dialogue forum, the East Asia Summit (EAS) must continue to build “strategic trust” and strengthen cooperation in the region, especially to deal with COVID-19, the country’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said.

World ASEAN 2020: RoK President proposes solidarity, cooperation against COVID-19 President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in attended a virtual East Asia Summit on November 14 evening, during which he proposed participating countries boost solidarity and cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and building peace on the Korean Peninsula and in East Asia.