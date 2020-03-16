Russian expert highlights effective cooperation with Vietnam at UN
Director of Programmes at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Ivan Timofeev (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Russia and Vietnam share similar views on most international issues and the two countries have established close and effective cooperation bilaterally and within the UN framework.
Ivan Timofeev, Director of Programmes at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), made the statement at an interview to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Russia on coordination between the two countries at the UN in the near future.
According to Timofeev, Vietnam is a non-permanent member at the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 tenure, and this is a good chance for Vietnam to contribute priority matters for the country, the region and the word to the council’s agenda.
He expressed his belief that Vietnam's proposals and vision on global issues will be assessed and supported by Russia and the UNSC.
To strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in the Asia-Pacific region, he said the two sides need to work closely to further deepen the collaboration between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam.
It is necessary to increase bilateral trade as Vietnam is a dynamic developing economy and Russia is a big country, he added.
Besides, Timofeev stressed bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, tourism and defence./.