World Singaporean PM’s visit to Australia to be replaced with video conference A scheduled visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Australia will be replaced by a video conference in view of Australia's COVID-19 restrictions, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on March 16. ​

World Singapore tightens border control amid COVID-19 Singaporean government has announced that from 11:59pm on March 16, all passengers, including Singaporeans, entering Singapore from ASEAN, Japan, the UK and Switzerland, must be self-quarantined for 14 days.

World Thailand’s restaurants hit hard by COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on Thailand's restaurant business, with 5,000-7,500 operators expected to leave the sector this year.

World COVID-19: Laos closes border gates Laos recently ordered the temporary closure of 10 border gates with its neighbouring countries, including Vietnam, amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in the world.